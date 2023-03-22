Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – A young lady from Kibera Slums is the talk of social media after a video clip of her confronting a GSU officer during Azimio demos went viral.

The GSU officer warned her against taking selfie videos but she was defiant.

She looked the officer straight into his eyes and told him that she has the right to record herself because she is in a democratic nation.

“I have a right to record myself. Why are you stopping me from enjoying my rights?” she posed.

The bold lady stated that she was ready to face dire consequences so as to save the future generation from police brutality.

The cop was forced to walk away after being cornered.

Watch the viral video.

