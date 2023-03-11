Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, March 11, 2023 – Netizens have raised the alarm over escalating insecurity in Nairobi after a gang of youth was captured on camera robbing unsuspecting pedestrians and motorists in Nairobi Central Business District.

The gang members moved in a group and targeted motorists who had not closed their cars’ windows.

They also targeted pedestrians and passengers on motorbikes.

They snatched any item that they came across.

All this happened in broad daylight.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.