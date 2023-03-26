Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 26 March 2023 – A member of prophet Owuor’s Holiness and Repentance Church has set tongues wagging after she was filmed jumping in the rain at her residence in Syokiamu and giving credit to the controversial prophet for bringing rains.

The brainwashed woman alleged that it started raining after Owour ordered the skies to open during a mega crusade that he hosted in Bomet last month, although the Kenyan Metrological Department had already told Kenyans to prepare for rain mid-this month.

“The rain has come! The rain has come’’ she jumped in excitement while dressed in the signature long dress that Owuor’s female congregants wear.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.