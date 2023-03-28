Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – A Kenyan slay queen based in Germany has confessed that she is in love with Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua.

Now that Mutua is in Germany for official duties, she tried to shoot her shot but was not brave enough.

She shared a screenshot of the message she was planning to send to Mutua.

Looking at her photos, you can’t deny the fact that she is very pretty.

Mutua’s appetite for beautiful ladies is well-known.

He cannot turn down such a pretty lady when she makes a move in the DM.

Check out what she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.