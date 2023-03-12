Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, 12 March 2023 – A disturbing photo shared on social media captured a wounded passenger who was thrown off a bus by a conductor along Thika Road.

The photo which has since gone viral shows the wounded passenger bleeding on different parts of the body and his blood splattered across the road, proving the extent of the injuries.

He is surrounded by onlookers and a lady who seems to be giving him first aid.

According to Ma3route on Twitter, the tout threw the passenger off a speeding bus in Ruiru bypass.

The bus belonged to Lopha company.

“08:27 Lopha bus conductor throws passenger off a speeding bus in ruiru bypass,” the tweet reads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST