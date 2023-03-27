Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday March 27, 2023 – A man identified as Citizen Nagaziman, from Kogi State, has narrated how his ex-girlfriend called to inform him that a prophetess claimed that he would die before his 35th birthday if he failed to marry her.

Nagaziman, who turned 39 on Monday, March 27, 2023, disclosed this on Facebook yesterday.

“There was this girl I was involved with before I decided to settle down with Onyi Natasha.

She was fond of going to prayer houses, she is probably reading this, visiting prayer houses was a major turn off for me and is still till date.

So, one evening she called to tell me that one of her prophetess told her she is my wife, that if I fail to marry her I will be very successful but will die before my 35th Birthday.

I do not take the God factor for granted, I will be 39 in a couple hours and still alive.” he wrote.