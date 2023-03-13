Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 13, 2023 – Popular Nigerian socialite and businessman, Cubana Chief Priest is on the spot after a Kenyan lady exposed him for impregnating her and abandoning their child.

According to the disgruntled lady, she got pregnant for Chief Priest, real name Pascal Ikechukwu, after they met in Lagos.

She claims she didn’t know he was married at the time.

Cubana Chief Priest is alleged to have told the lady not to get rid of the pregnancy and promised to support her financially.

However, he dumped her and cut communication after she gave birth.

The distressed lady is now fed up and publicly exposed the flamboyant businessman to bloggers.

She is daring the businessman to do a DNA test to prove whether the baby is his or not.

The businessman is popular in the Nigerian showbiz scene.

He owns a popular nightclub and is also a business partner to many Nigerian celebrities.

He is a former General Manager of Obi Cubana’s Cubana Group and the owner of the popular Xhrine nightclub in Imo State.

A larger-than-life figure with over 4 million followers on Instagram, Cubana fascinates Nigerians with his extravagant lifestyle.

Below are photos of the businessman, his Kenyan baby mama and the child he has abandoned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.