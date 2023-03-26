Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 26 March 2023 – A man has touched the hearts of Netizens after he transformed the life of a homeless lady he met in the streets.

The lady approached him and begged for some money to buy food.

He took her, cleaned her, up, and bought her new clothes.

He then searched for her relatives and asked them for a hand in marriage.

A social media user shared photos showing the lady’s transformation and wrote, “He met her homeless and hungry in the streets. She asked him for some money to buy food. He took her, cleaned her, and bought her new clothes. He searched for her relatives and ask them for a hand in marriage because she already said yes but he needed permission from her elders.

Your future wife/husband is waiting for you somewhere under the bridge, old building or homeless shelter. Swallow your pride and do the right thing’’

