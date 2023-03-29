Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – A Luo man has accused rogue DCI officers of arresting him and torturing him on suspicion of being Raila’s spy.

He was reportedly waiting to board a matatu in Nairobi CBD when 4 DCI officers accosted him and put him in a private vehicle.

They patrolled around town asking him questions.

They wanted to know his ethnicity and what he was doing in town.

The Kalenjin cops were reportedly very hostile toward him.

They tortured him and dropped him at Central Police Station where they pressed trumped charges against him.

Read his thread on Twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.