Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, 21 March 2023 – A lady has shared her horrifying ordeal after she was drugged and robbed of all her belongings in Nairobi CBD.

It was just another regular day for the lady identified as Rishdevocalist on TikTok as she headed home from work.

However, little did she know that her life would turn for the worse that day.

According to her, she left her workplace in the evening hours and headed to the Odeon stage to board a matatu.

The queue was long, and it was moving slowly.

She joined the queue and waited patiently for her turn.

As she was waiting, an elderly couple who were not in the queue approached her, appearing lost and needing direction.

The elderly woman was well-dressed and looked like she had just left the church.

The lady kindly directed them to the right matatu and even offered them a spot in front of her owing to their age.

However, things turned for the worse when the elderly woman offered her some biscuits, which she ate without suspecting anything.

Shortly afterward, the victim blacked out and woke up at the Kitengela stage, near Afya Centre, having been robbed of all her belongings, including her phone, laptop, and handbag.

She advised city residents not to talk to strangers, especially in Nairobi CBD.

Listen to her narrating her ordeal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.