Wednesday, 22 March 2023 – A family is distressed after their daughter disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Stephanie Waithera was last seen on Sunday, March 19, at 8:30 pm boarding a matatu from Mwiki to Njiru.

She was dressed in a black jacket and a pair of trousers.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts should report to the nearest police station.

