Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 24 March 2023 – A rogue Form 1 student was caught sneaking in with bhang while returning to school from mid-term break.

He had stuffed the bhang in his boxers.

The teacher on the duty ordered him to remove his trousers after getting a tip-off from a student and upon frisking him, he found the drugs carefully stuffed in his boxers.

Cases of students sneaking drugs to school are common.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.