Friday, 24 March 2023 – A rogue Form 1 student was caught sneaking in with bhang while returning to school from mid-term break.
He had stuffed the bhang in his boxers.
The teacher on the duty ordered him to remove his trousers after getting a tip-off from a student and upon frisking him, he found the drugs carefully stuffed in his boxers.
Cases of students sneaking drugs to school are common.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
