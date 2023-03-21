Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, 21 March 2023 – A young man who has been displaying a fancy lifestyle on social media has been exposed after he went to a high-end restaurant, ordered drinks worth over R10 000 ( Approx Ksh 67,000), and left without paying.

The waitress who served him was forced to use all her savings to settle the bill to keep her job.

She was saving the money for her child.

The cunning man was exposed on Twitter.

Check out the tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.