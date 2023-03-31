Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 31, 2023 – An employee of NCBA bank was reportedly violently robbed by a cab driver, killed and his body dumped in a dam.

The deceased, Zakaria Gitonga, hailed a cab after an office party at Casa Vera Lounge along Ngong Road.

He was picked by a Little Cab driver who was driving a Toyota Passo registration number KCU 631N.

The rogue driver was allegedly captured on CCTV robbing Zakaria.

He forced him to withdraw money from an ATM in Ruiru.

He then killed him and stuffed his body in a sack before dumping it in a dam.

Although the murder incident happened last year in December, his family is yet to get justice.

Human rights activist Simon Mwangi Muthiora highlighted Zakaria’s death and accused rogue DCI officers at Ruiru police station of doing a cover-up.

He established that the cab driver is a serial criminal.

Below are photos of the deceased.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.