Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 13, 2023 – An elderly white man who flew to Mombasa as a tourist is now homeless after slay queens squandered all his money.

According to those who know him, he was very rich when he landed in Mombasa to sample what the magical coastal city has to offer.

He would be spotted having fun with beautiful young ladies on the beaches and was also a frequent reveller in popular nightclubs.

He is now homeless and spends most of his time loitering on the streets after slay queens squandered all his money.

He has literally been turned into a beggar.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.