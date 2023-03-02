Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 02 March 2023 – A disgruntled Kenyan lady has taken to Twitter to call out staff at Kerugoya General Hospital for abandoning a patient who was brought for medical attention in critical condition.

The patient was kept waiting for more than 30 minutes despite being critically ill.

He could not be attended to because the staff who was issuing cards was not around.

“It’s been 30 mins since we brought this guy to Kerugoya General in a critical condition but no one has attended to him reason being mtu wa kupatiana card hayuko. @AnneWaiguru your government can do better on health care, right?” she tweeted, hoping the county Governor Anne Waiguru will intervene.

