Thursday, 09 March 2023 – A beautiful South African lady has received massive applause and praise online after celebrating her virginity.

She shared the good news on social media after passing her virginity test at an organization named Sivuselela Amasiko Trust.

Having a purity test is customary among some tribes in South Africa.

Ladies who are 18 years and above are made to undergo the virginity test to promote chastity among young ladies.

The pretty lady proudly flaunted her certificate of virginity on social media after passing the test.

See photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.