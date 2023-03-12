Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 12 March 2023 – A 60-year-old man in Kirinyaga County reportedly took his own life by hanging himself from the roof rafter after learning that his wife was having an affair with a Ben 10.

According to the area chief Henry Kariuki, the deceased had visited his office to complain about his wife’s extra-marital affair with the young man, who is a tomato vendor in the village, before he took his life.

“We didn’t think things would end this way because he had said he had decided to leave the two to do whatever they wanted,” the chief said.

He had also attacked his wife with a panga days before he died while accusing her of infidelity.

She was rushed to the hospital where she was treated and discharged.

The matter was reported at Wang’uru police station.

According to Mwea East, sub-county police commander Daniel Kitavi, the deceased was expected to record a statement over the attack when he was found dead.

“Some of the witnesses who saw him attacking his wife have recorded statements,” Kitavi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.