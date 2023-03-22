Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 22 March 2023 – A 19-year-old lady was found murdered and her body dumped in a bush.

She left home on Saturday night to have fun with friends at a party.

Close friends claim that they left her with her boyfriend at the party.

Her body was found dumped in a bush on Sunday morning.

The body had stab wounds, a clear indication that she was murdered.

Below is a photo of the deceased lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.