Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – An elderly woman, couldn’t hide her joy after meeting her first biological 6th-generation granddaughter.

A recent family photo that shows six generations of women including a 98-year-old woman, meeting her great-great-great-granddaughter for the first time in Kentucky has gone viral.

Seven-week-old Zhavia Whitaker met her great-great-great-grandmother, MaeDell Taylor Hawkins, at a nursing home residence in Kings Mountain, Kentucky, on Saturday, Feb. 18 according to a new report by Fox news.

The pair were joined by MaeDell Hawkins’ daughter, Frances Snow; her granddaughter, Gracie Snow Howell; her great-granddaughter Jacqueline Ledford; and her great-great-granddaughter Jaisline Wilson.

MaeDell Hawkins’ granddaughter, Sheryl Blessing who is not in the picture, the sister of Gracie Snow Howell, snapped the family photo.

MaeDell Hawkins has 106 grandchildren, 222 great-grandchildren, 234 great-great-grandchildren and 37 great-great-great-grandchildren, as of this reporting.

Gracie Snow Howell shared the photo on her Facebook account.

“SIX (living) generations,” she wrote. “MaeDell, Frances, Gracie, Jacqueline, Jaisline, and Zhavia.”

The photo has been shared by many other social media users on Facebook and Twitter. MaeDell Hawkins got to hold her great-great-great-granddaughter and catch up with her family. She was admitted to a nursing home after suffering a bad fall at home two years ago.

In a phone interview with Fox New on Monday, March 6, Howell said the family hadn’t intended to make an “all-female” trip out of their visit — but that’s what ended up happening.

Snow, 77, is based in Fairborn, Ohio; Howell, 58, is based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Ledford, 39, is based in Anderson, South Carolina.

Wilson, 19, as well as Whitaker, are based in Somerset, Kentucky.

“We spent three hours with her that afternoon,” Howell recalled to Fox News Digital. “We had a really good visit.”

MaeDell Hawkins was born and raised in the state of Kentucky.

She took on household responsibilities very early in her life when she married her first husband, Bill Taylor, in 1940.

“She was 16 when she married him. He was 50. That’s a big difference,” Howell told Fox News Digital.

“He already had 10 children. His wife died having twins at home. He worked on the railroad. He had to get back to work. He needed somebody to take care of the kids.”