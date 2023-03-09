Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 6, 2023 – Nine people were trampled on Sunday, March 5, at fast-rising Memphis rapper Glorilla’s concert in Rochester, New York.

There was a crowd surge as concertgoers exited the venue, leaving one 33-year-old woman dead, two people with critical “life-threatening” injuries and six others with injuries, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Lt. Nicholas Adams said officers responded at 11:05 p.m. based on initial reports of gunshots fired inside Rochester’s Main Street Armory during a concert.

Officers responding to the incident found multiple injured individuals; however, an investigation later found none of the injuries were consistent with gunshot wounds.

“At this time, there is no evidence to support a shooting having occurred inside the event,” Adams wrote in a statement. “The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots.”

Three people were transported via ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital after the incident, where a 33-year-old female died from her injuries, officials said. Two victims remain in critical, life-threatening condition. An additional six people were transported by private vehicle to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Memphis rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes performed at Rochester’s Main Street Armory, which has a capacity of 5,000 attendees, on Sunday night.

At midnight, GloRilla tweeted, “I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf praying everybody is ok.”

People are comparing the incident to a deadly 2021 crowd crush incident at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston Texas. Ten concert goers died following that incident and hundreds were injured during the Nov. 5, 2021, incident, which led to multiple lawsuits against Scott.

See videos from the scene of Glorilla’s concert below.

Crowd Surge while exiting some trampled, some suffocated unfortunately 😔 pic.twitter.com/YXjssvOyd4 — Wildish Shambino (@kickzmcgee) March 6, 2023

individuals were trampled to death at Glorilla concert tonight rip to those who lost their life 😳 pic.twitter.com/PHAU9Q28ZN — Minaj (@N8empire1) March 6, 2023

More video from early this morning at the Main Street Armory. RPD Says 1 victim died, 2 others are in critical condition and 6 others injured after being trampled during a concert. #roc @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/9s5KqOBI2M — scott barstow (@barstow_scott) March 6, 2023