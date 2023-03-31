Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 30, 2023 – A 68-year-old security guard has died after allegedly being attacked by pit bulls in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The victim identified as Takawira Gift Muzvidziwa, was discovered dead at business premises in Waterfalls, Harare, with multiple injuries all over his body.

The police are investigating the incident and confirmed that they suspect the pit bulls were responsible for the attack.

The National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who confirmed the incident, said the deceased’s body has been taken to a hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Nyathi said;

“Police in Harare are investigating a sad incident in which a security guard, Takawira Gift Muzvidziwa aged 68 was found dead with multiple injuries all over the body on March 26, 2023 at business premises along Sherwood Crescent, Waterfalls. The victim is suspected to have been mauled to death by four pit bulldogs.”