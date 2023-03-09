Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 09 March 2023– A man from Machakos County has been arraigned in court for defiling his two daughters.

Nicholas Mwanzia, 56, allegedly defiled his daughters aged eight and fifteen years old on diverse dates in February and March 2023.

He appeared Before Principal magistrate Martha Opanga at Kangundo Law Courts where pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a Ksh. 400,000 bond – Ksh 200,000 for each count.

The case will be mentioned on March 22, 2023.

