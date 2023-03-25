Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday March 25, 2023 – The Police Command on March 24 arrested one 43 years old Abiodun Oladapo for allegedly impregnating his 19-year-old daughter (name withheld).

The suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at police divisional headquarters by one Oluwatoyin Idowu, who reported that her son Michael Idowu was wrongly accused of impregnating the victim and that she has properly interrogated her son and discovered that the victim was not saying the truth.

A statement from the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said upon the report, the victim who is five months pregnant was invited, and when she got to the station, she confided in the police that though Michael Idowu slept with her in December 2022, it was her father Abiodun Oladapo who is responsible for her pregnancy.

She stated further that her father had been sleeping with her since February 2022 with threats to kill her if she informed anybody about it.

‘’According to the victim, when it was discovered that she is pregnant, her father asked her to lie against Michael Idowu of being responsible for the pregnancy.”

“Upon her confession, the DPO Mowe division, SP Folake Afeniforo detailed detectives to go after the randy father, and he was subsequently arrested.”

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime but blamed it on the devil.”

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect who had long separated with the victim’s mother took custody of the girl when her mother remarried and they have been living together since then.” Abimbola said

The police spokesperson mentioned that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Frank Mba, has directed that the suspect be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.