Friday, March 3, 2023 – Police in Nairobi on Thursday arrested 40 opposition supporters who were demonstrating over the high cost of living in the country.

The 40 supporters under the wing of the Movement for the Defence of Democracy (Power to the people) Nairobi chapter were confronted by police at Railways Roundabout and outside National Archives after a brief chase and detained.

Police said the group had staged an illegal assembly and that they had not informed them of the plans to hold their march.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said reasonable force was used to disperse them and in the process, 40 protesters were arrested.

Witnesses and police said the march was largely peaceful before they were dispersed.

Police said they recovered 75 jungle green shirts, 29 red berets with a badge labelled Movement for the Defence of Democracy, 97 small Kenyan flags, assorted trumpets, blue helmets and packets of plastic whistles.

The group was expected in court on Friday over charges of taking part in an unlawful assembly contrary to section 78 (1) as read with section 79 of the penal code.

This comes as Azimio la Umoja leader, Raila Odinga ramps up his preparations for planned mass action over the high cost of living.

