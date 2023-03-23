Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday March 20, 2023 – A 23-year-old makeup artist, Moesha Heath, was shot dead outside her house in Sheffield, Westmoreland in Jamaica.

The incident happened about 5:50 pm on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

According to Jamaica Observer, Heath, otherwise called ‘Momo’ and a male companion drove into their yard, upon exiting their vehicle, they were approached by three men coming from the rear of their house.

One of the men called out to the male and told him not to move, after which they opened gunfire at them.

They both ran in separate directions; however the male companion managed to escape unhurt and summoned the police.

On arrival of the lawmen, Heath was seen lying on her back close to the entrance of her house with what appeared to be gunshot wounds in the region of her head and upper body.

She was subsequently transported to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No motive has yet been established for the killing.

