Sunday, March 12, 2023 – Two football players were killed after being struck by lightning during a friendly match at Manyansi area, in Kitutu Chache North Constituency, Kisii County.

The competing teams, Manyansi FC and Gianchore FC, lost a player each in the incident which happened at about 4.30 pm on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Police from the area, however, said they were yet to be briefed of the tragedy.

Evans Akanga, Kitutu Chache North Football Kenya Federation chair said the players were struck dead during the friendly tournament.

Two other players are nursing injuries at Nyamira Teaching and Referral Hospital where they were rushed to for emergency treatment.