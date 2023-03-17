Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 6, 2023 – A 17-year-old girl identified as Malama Hauwa Mohammed, has lost two of her limbs after she was viciously attacked by her husband at their home.

According to Hauwa, she got married to her husband against her will.

She said her husband had the habit of always staying away from home for many months.

However, on the day of the attack, he arrived home with a machete and attacked her unprovoked.

Hauwa disclosed this to members of the state’s Technical Working group on Gender-Based Violence who paid her a visit at the Federal Medical Center where she is being treated for the injuries she sustained.

Officials of the state government told her that the incident has already been formally reported to the police and as soon as the perpetrator is apprehended investigations will be carried out to ascertain the cause of his actions and he will be charged to court accordingly.