Tuesday March 28, 2023 – A 17-year-old babysitter identified as Naledi Roberts has been charged with child abuse after allegedly forcing a toddler to inhale cannabis from a lit joint.

In the video she recorded, Roberts was seen placing the lit joint in the one-year-old girl’s mouth who inhaled as the embers at the end of the cigarette glowed brighter. She then took it out of the child’s mouth and placed it into her own before inhaling.

Daily Mail reported that Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roberts on Friday, March 24, after detectives discovered the footage she had recorded.

Upon being questioned, Roberts admitted to smoking marijuana near the tot, who she was babysitting for her 16-year-old friend. However, after she was confronted with the footage, Roberts went on to admit she had put the joint into the child’s mouth.

Roberts was then arrested by officers and charged with one count of felony child abuse. She was taken to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Centre. She has since refused to explain why she put the drug into the child’s mouth.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman told the Daily Mail that the child did not appear to have suffered from any long-lasting injuries from the incident.

Roberts has no prior criminal history, apart from two traffic violations. She was found driving with a learner permit without a person aged 21 or over in the passenger seat in October 2021 and in December 2022. She paid two fines of $166 for each offence.