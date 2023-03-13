Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 29, 2023 – A 13-year-old boy has won a Guinness World Record after camping in his garden for three years.

The teenager battled winter cold and summer heatwaves, foxes, slugs and snails according to reports by Sun UK, and was once even chased by a pheasant.

Max started sleeping in his garden on March 29, 2020, at the age of 10 after being inspired by a family friend Rick Abbott who died of cancer.

Rick gave Max a tent before his death and told him to ‘go have an adventure’.

Rick had received care at the North Devon Hospice, so Max decided to fulfill a promise to his friend and thank the hospice for its work by raising money for it.

‘The North Devon Hospice took such good care of him I wanted to do something to say thank you to them,’ Max said.

‘I am so excited to have this Guinness World Records title, it is every boy’s dream. It is incredible to be part of this very special club.

‘I have had the best three years of my life. There have been some struggles, but it has been an amazing experience and I have loved it from day one.

‘I only set out to have an adventure and raise £100. I hope people see that children are capable of a lot more than people think.’

Max Woosey reportedly raised £700,000 for the local hospice during the challenge of sleeping in a tent after originally aiming for a target of £100.

It is the largest sum ever raised from a camp-out.

The hospice said in a statement: ‘Among some other well-deserved accolades, Max is now a Guinness World Records title holder, and we could not be more proud.

‘The boy who first pitched his tent in March 2020 has grown into a very impressive young man, who has helped to change the lives of so many.’

Stephen Roberts, chief executive of North Devon Hospice, said: ‘Often, it’s only when people see our care first-hand that they truly understand how much it means.