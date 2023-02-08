Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – Ukraine’s president, Volodimir Zelensky, has become the first president of the former Soviet Union state to be granted an audience by the Monarchy at Buckingham Palace.

Zelenksy’s motorcade drove to Buckingham Palace to meet King Charles III after he secretly flew into the UK on Wednesday, February 8 to address the UK parliament at Number 10.

Posting on Instagram, Zelensky said;

I had a meeting with King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. I congratulated him on his recent accession to the throne and wished peace and prosperity to the British people.

It is an honor for me to be the first President of Ukraine in the history of Ukrainian-British relations to be honored by the British monarch with an audience.

I am grateful to His Majesty for the warm welcome and for supporting Ukrainian citizens who have taken refuge from the war in the United Kingdom.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/rtRTWG0fUE — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 8, 2023