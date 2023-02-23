Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 23, 2023 – Omah Lay has gone online to question his ex.



In a video shared on social media, the singer is seen filming himself while asking his ex why she lost him to the streets.

“What’s the fucking reason why you lost me? Tell me, what’s your reason for losing me,” he asked.

“Look who you lost to the streets bitch. See fresh ass motherfucker from Marine Base is who you fucking lost to the streets bitch” he added.

He continued: “Your loss. It’s your loss bitch Look who you fucking lost to the streets — me.”

Watch the video below.