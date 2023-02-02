Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, February 2, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has warned Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei over his latest attacks on former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family and that of late former President Daniel Moi

Cherargei is proposing an amendment that states that the exemption of former Presidents Kenyatta and Moi from paying their estate duty taxes should be reviewed, hence they should be able to pay taxes like other Kenyans.

“I have proposed an amendment of section 7(3) of the Estate Duty act CAP 483 that exempts former presidents Kenyatta & Moi incl. their Estates from paying taxes contrary to Article 210 of the constitution instead the VULNERABLE should be exempted,” Cheraregei stated.

This has prompted Herman Manyora to warn Cherargei, telling him that his tendency to attack Uhuru will come to haunt him shortly.

“Your attacks on President Uhuru will come to eat you. Advice from a mindful neighbor,” Manyora said.

