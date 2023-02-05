Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, February 5, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga continues with protest rallies against President William Ruto and his government.

The Azimio leader is in Kibera today to push for his agenda in a bid to topple Ruto from power.

However, conspicuously missing in his protest rallies are his lieutenants; something that has left a lot to be desired.

According to Political and Governance expert Martin Andati, most Raila’s allies, among them former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Siaya Governor James Orengo, and Junet Mohammed, have refused to attend Raila’s rallies in order to scan the political landscape.

“Most of them are still watching the political space and looking at their future politically. Governors like James Orengo and Gladys Wanga cannot be seen to be castigating the government while at the same time seeking favours from it,” he stated.

Andati further stated that Raila is engaging the masses directly and doesn’t necessarily need the leaders to do it.

Political Analyst Dr. Jane Thuo shared a similar opinion, revealing that Odinga is airing his grievances directly to the people while pushing against the government and does not need anyone to help him do it.

“Raila is a seasoned politician and has nothing to lose. He is taking a gamble. If he succeeds in drawing the masses like what happened in the last rally, those who still want to remain relevant will come looking for him,” she stated.

On January 8, Raila revealed why Joho was missing from his political activities, stating that the ODM Deputy Party Leader was out of the country and would be returning home soon to continue with the party’s political engagements.

Governors from Odinga’s stronghold Nyanza have in recent times warmed up to the government and penned deals with Ruto while pledging to work with his administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.