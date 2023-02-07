Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has continued his onslaught on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over his protest rallies to force President William Ruto to resign.

Raila has been holding ‘consultation’ rallies in the country where he claims that Ruto should resign because he didn’t win the August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

However, in a tweet on Tuesday, Miguna, who is a fierce critic of Raila Odinga and his Azimio One Kenya Alliance brigade, termed the former premier as a conman who intends to use his supporters as a human sacrifice in his doomed quest for glory, crumbs, and red carpet!

“Conman @RailaOdingaclaims that his useless handshake-seeking rallies are “public consultations”, yet he is the one speaking AT the people. A conman’s monologue among blind cows he intends to offer as a human sacrifice in his doomed quest for glory, crumbs and red carpet,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

