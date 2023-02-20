Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Monday, February 20, 2023 – This guy called Joe Michael says that it’s a sin against God for a woman to divorce her husband after finding out that he is a homosexual.
He stated this in a Facebook post by one Abidemi Adebanjo, about God and divorce.
Commenting on the post, a lady asked if it’s a sin to divorce a homosexual one unknowingly married.
Responding to the lady’s comment, Joe Michael said:
“He is your husband and you will remain with him. Abi do you want to sin against God by divorcing or cheating on your husband?”
Look
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>