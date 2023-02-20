Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – This guy called Joe Michael says that it’s a sin against God for a woman to divorce her husband after finding out that he is a homosexual.

He stated this in a Facebook post by one Abidemi Adebanjo, about God and divorce.

Commenting on the post, a lady asked if it’s a sin to divorce a homosexual one unknowingly married.

Responding to the lady’s comment, Joe Michael said:

“He is your husband and you will remain with him. Abi do you want to sin against God by divorcing or cheating on your husband?”

