Friday, February 24, 2023 – Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu has officially called it quits.

Taking to her Facebook account, Edday said that their marriage journey of 15 years has been full of ups and downs, noting that they fell in love when they had nothing.

She supported his singing talent until he got a breakthrough.

However, she has gone through pain and suffering for the last three years, especially after Samidoh fell in love with Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu and sired two kids with her.

Edday said she has remained faithful to Samidoh despite facing public humiliation and endless trolls on social media.

She accused the Mugithi singer of taking advantage of her silence.

The mother of two put it clear that she won’t raise her kids in a polygamous family.

According to Edday, there is no way she will accept Karen Nyamu as her co-wife.

She said Karen is older than her by more than 10 years and has no morals.

She concluded by lamenting that Samidoh has put her and her kids in an ocean of pain and reminded him where they have come from.

Below is a screenshot of her post that has gone viral.

