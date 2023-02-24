Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, February 24, 2023 – Siaya County Governor James Orengo has urged President William Ruto that he has no business telling Kenyans about the rule of law.

Speaking on Thursday, Orengo said that the rule of law only works when leaders lead in obeying them.

“I heard him (Ruto) say that no one is above the law, that we believe in the rule of law. The greatest violators of the rule of law are those in power. Nobody in Kenya is above the law including the president,” Orengo said.

“The President has no business at all in giving warnings to citizens about the rule of law. The rule of law works when leaders obey the law,” Orengo added.

Orengo’s sentiments come after Ruto said Kenya is a country that will run based on the rule of law and the Constitution where all citizens have equal rights.

Ruto said he will ensure in his capacity as President that nobody threatens Kenyans with impunity.

“Everybody must respect the law and this country is going to be governed by the rule of law and we will make sure that everybody obeys the Constitution,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.