Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 6, 2023 – Former Presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi has warned President William Ruto about taxing the Kenyatta family.

While speaking yesterday, Wanjigi told Ruto that this was not the path they would want to go.

While defending the former First Family, Wanjigi opined that Mama Ngina Kenyatta should be left alone or there would be dire consequences.

“Going after Mama Ngina and the late Jomo Kenyatta you are now touching a live wire.”

“Because if you are trying to take away Mzee Jomo’s property, it means our properties are not even safe,” Wanjigi sounded a warning to the government.

Wanjigi further read a sinister motive in the ongoing tax debate where the government has had a renewed campaign for everyone to pay taxes.

He opined that the government was using former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta and the late President Jomo Kenyatta as a decoy.

He argued that former President Uhuru Kenyatta was the one who was being targeted but the government was afraid to come openly and say so.

“Former President Jomo Kenyatta is no longer with us and he should not be dragged into this tax debate.”

“I know you have a problem with Uhuru and you should face him directly instead of going after the whole family,” Wanjigi remarked.

Wanjigi further urged top government officials to be diplomatic and sit down with the former president.

“You should sit down with Uhuru and iron out any differences you have instead of harassing the former First Lady,” he opined.

On Saturday, Mama Ngina responded to claims that the Kenyattas had not been paying taxes.

He told Ruto to stop beating about the bush and sell her property if indeed the Kenyatta’s have not been paying taxes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.