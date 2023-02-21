Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has responded to Nominated MP Sabina Chege’s remarks that most Uhuru allies in Mt Kenya lost their seats because of Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

Taking to Twitter, Amisi told off the former Murangá Women Rep, noting that a politician can be re-elected on development irrespective of political affiliations.

According to Amisi, Sabina Chege lost the election because he failed as a Woman Rep.

“It is false to claim MPs lost in Central because they belonged to Azimio. Am twice elected on an unpopular party within my region. Am the only ODM MP entire stretch from Belgut to Sirisia. You can be elected on development irrespective of party. Big lie,” said Amisi.

Sabina Chege on Sunday stated that many of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies lost in the 2022 general election for sticking with him in Azimio.

“Many of your allies lost the vote, not because they were bad, but because they stuck with you,” Chege said during an interview.

She also claimed that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance had approached her to be the Nairobi gubernatorial running mate but she turned it down for Uhuru’s sake.

“Personally, I had been approached with an offer by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance to be Nairobi gubernatorial seat running mate, but I turned it down for your sake,” she said.

