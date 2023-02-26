Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 26, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has faulted Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria for the temporary ban on local retailer China Square.

In a tweet on Sunday, the lawyer stated that it is wrong for the CS to perpetuate policies that seem to carry undertones of racism.

“Our policies should not have “a racist” undertone. CS Moses Kuria is obviously wrong in his onslaught against Mr. Lei Cheng of China Square,” the lawyer said in a tweet.

The remark by Lawyer Ahmednasir comes at a time when pressure is being mounted on China Square over its business model.

On Saturday, China Square announced that it had halted operations this Sunday for evaluation of its strategy.

In reaction to the closure, Kuria said he will work with the Chinese owner to ensure that they build a manufacturing plant in Kenya.

This, he said would ensure they produce goods that Kenya can trade in rather than competing with local businesspeople in the retail business.

“I will assist China Square Owner Mr. Cheng to set up a manufacturing plant in Kenya and work on a distribution partnership with Gikomba, Nyamakima, Eastleigh, Kamukunji, Muthurwa and River Road Traders,” he added in another tweet.

Ahmednasir, however, said it was ironic for Kuria to say on the one hand that Kenya is a land of immense opportunities for business but on another close shop for businessmen like Cheng Lei, the owner of China Square.

“‘Kenya is open for business’ is Kuria’s mantra, yet he is at war with Cheng for succeeding in his business model, selling cheapest,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.