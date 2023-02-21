Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a British lawyer, activist, and commentator who appears on English TV to speak against racism and inequality, has received a death threat.

The threat came from the National Action London Cell.

In the letter, she was called a nigger, monkey, and other racist slurs.

They then told her that she has gone too fat for frequently appearing on TV to criticise ethnic white Europeans and she will be killed for that.

They also added that they will kill her children and her husband.

See below.