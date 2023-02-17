Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 17, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has attacked Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, telling him that he doesn’t deserve to be a legislator.

Miguna spoke in response to a video by the MP where he refused to apologise for his remarks towards Bomet woman representative Linet Toto in Busia.

Salasya had in a tweet claimed that National Assembly deputy speaker Gladys Shollei had told him to apologise to Toto.

He went on to say that the deputy speaker threatened that should he not do it, she will never give him a chance to speak in the National Assembly.

The first time MP said by attacking Azimio leader Raila Odinga, Toto rattled his supporters.

But Miguna told the MP that his actions showed that he is just a village idiot and he doesn’t deserve to be an elected Member of Parliament.

“You are a certified idiot and don’t deserve to be an MP!,” Miguna told the MP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST