Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – KTN anchor Zubeidah Kananu has joined a girl’s squad after her marriage hit a snag.

See photos of her having fun with her girls as she nurses a heartbreak after ex-husband Kelvin Koome dumped her for a city model.

From the photos, she is clearly enjoying her current status.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.