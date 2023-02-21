Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has defended the Kenya Kwanza government from the high cost of living.

Speaking during the inaugural Western Kenya Women’s Conference held at the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) in Kakamega County, Mudavadi urged Kenyans to instead blame former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration for the current mess bedeviling the country.

According to him, Uhuru’s government left behind ballooning debts that will take years to repay and which are the cause of all problems.

Mudavadi argued that Ruto’s administration is yet to submit any budget to the Parliament, and therefore cannot be blamed for the high cost of living.

“Yes, our economy is in a pathetic situation. We can’t blame the Kenya kwanza government for that. We haven’t submitted any budget to parliament. The outgoing government is the one to be blamed. They have left behind ballooning debts that will take us years to pay,” Mudavadi said.

Last month, Ruto warned Kenyans to manage their expectations of a swift reduction in the cost of living.

The Head of State said he understands there is a serious situation of a high cost of living but also warned Kenyans to prepare for a rough road on the path to recovery, pointing an accusing finger at the previous regime.

Prior to the hotly contested 2022 elections, Ruto promised to lower the cost of living immediately after taking the oath of office but six months after the elections, nothing has changed, if anything, it is getting worse by the day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.