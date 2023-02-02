Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, February 2, 2023 – World’s oldest footballer Kazuyoshi Miura has reportedly agreed to join a Portuguese club at the age of 55 following claims he wants to play until 60.

Miura will join Portuguese second-division side Oliveirense on a loan deal until the end of the season from Japanese J-League side Yokohama FC. He has previously enjoyed successful spells in Japan, Brazil, Italy, Croatia, and Australia.

Over half-a-century in age, Miura is being sent on just his second loan spell away from Yokohama since joining the side in 2003, then aged just 33.

Commenting on his move to mid-table Oliveirense, the forward said: ‘Even though this is a new place for me, I’ll work hard to show everyone the kind of play I’m known for.

Miura will celebrate his 56th birthday later in February but doesn’t show any signs of mental fatigue having previously claimed he will play until 60.

Nicknamed ‘King Kazu’ in his home country, he will embark on a third European spell and will be hoping to improve on last season’s record of two goals in 18 appearances for a Japanese fourth-division side coached by his brother.

Miura is currently the world’s oldest footballer, a record that doesn’t look likely of being broken anytime soon, and should he score for his new club will become the oldest professional goalscorer in Europe.