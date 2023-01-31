Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – A woman who was clinically dead for over fourteen minutes, has shared her afterlife experience.

Dr Lynda Cramer who was on the way to her bathroom before she ‘died’ in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, is claiming that she went to heaven during the time paramedics rushed to save her.

Recounting her experience in an interview with NDE Diary on Youtube, Dr Cramer claims she floated above paramedics working on her body, before she explored the afterlife, where she could take any form she chose.

She also spoke about several of the striking sights she saw, many of which could not be rivalled on earth.

Cramer said;

“That’s when I found myself standing in what I termed the the field of flowers. I was observing the mountain range 30,000 times huger than Mount Everest.

“There’s a huge mountain range over in the back of wherever I was. I could see buildings with skyscrapers. Dubai are like little miniature huts in comparison. I saw lakes, I could see everything in a panoramic view.” She added: “So I’m there interacting with people, talking to people, becoming them.”

Talking about Near Death Experiences in its video description, NDE diary wrote:

“Some People dismiss near death experiences (NDE) as dreams or the hallucinations of a dying brain, people generally do not have the same kinds of hallucinations. In contrast, the descriptions of near-death experiences are remarkably consistent across culture and time.”