Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – A woman stormed a hospital in the UK to confront her husband and the side chic he got pregnant.

The husband, named Desmond, was taking his pregnant girlfriend to the antenatal unit of the hospital when his wife confronted them.

The wife explained that she used her papers to bring the man to the UK only for him to begin cheating on her.

She added that because his visa is about to expire, he got someone else pregnant so that he can have a child who is a citizen and get a chance to remain in the UK.

As she called out her husband, she also called out the side chic and named multiple other women her husband has allegedly been cheating with.

The heartbroken wife went on to tell Desmond to divorce her so that he can move on with his pregnant girlfriend.

