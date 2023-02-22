Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – A woman accused of attacking a teenager with acid is expected to appear in the KwaDukuza Magistrates Court, in Stanger north of KwaZulu province, South Africa on Wednesday morning, February 22, 2023.

It is alleged the 18-year-old girl identified as Londi Thabethe Purity, was doused in acid during an argument with the accused’s daughter.

The victim was burnt in the the face and upper body, and is currently receiving medical care in hospital.

There was loud singing and chanting outside the court ahead of the woman’s appearance in court.

Local police closed the roads around the court precinct.

Protesters, some wearing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) regalia, joined school pupils and community members carrying placards demanding justice for the victim.