Saturday, 11 February 2023 – A woman has recounted how her aunt took back her husband 8 years after he abandoned her.

She shared her story in response to tweets shared by men who left their wives and kids for personal reasons.

‘Men upping and leaving isn’t new at all. My aunt’s husband left and casually came back after 8 years lmao,’ the Twitter user wrote.

Asked if her aunt accepted her husband back, the Twitter user said she did.